BJP MLA Jaynarayan Mishra should be removed from Leader of Opposition post in Odisha Assembly for "assaulting" lady police officer: BJD MP Sulata Deo

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], February 16 (ANI): Demanding a public apology from BJP MLA Jaynarayan Mishra for his alleged physical assault on a lady police officer, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo on Thursday said Mishra should be removed from the Leader of Opposition post in the state assembly.

The party also staged a demonstration against Bhartiya Janta Party MLA Mishra for his alleged physical assault.

"The derogatory and disappropriate behaviour of BJP leader Jaynarayan Mishra is very shocking and unacceptable, being an MP or MLA if someone does this kind of act, then what massage goes to the public, it happens when a lawmaker becomes a lawbreaker," Deo said while speaking to ANI.



He further asked the BJP to apologise to the women of the state on behalf of its leader.

"The Odisha BJP speaks about the dignity and respect for women. Is this how Odisha BJP and its leaders show respect and are protecting the dignity of women? On this act, not only Jaynarayan Mishra but the BJP should apologise to the women of Odisha and Mishra should be removed from the Leader of the Opposition post by BJP," Deo said.

The alleged incident happened on Wednesday when Mishra was leading a rally of BJP workers in Sambalpur District, protesting against the deterioration in the law and order situation in the state.

However, Mishra has denied the allegations. (ANI)

