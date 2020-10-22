BJP MLA Mahesh Negi and wife issued notice by Uttarakhand HC in rape case

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], October 21 (ANI): BJP legislator Mahesh Negi who is an accused in a rape case and his wife Rita Negi have been issued notice by the Nainital High Court.

The victim had filed a petition in the High Court seeking a CBI inquiry. The case was heard in the single bench of Justice NS Dhanik.

Hearing this issue today, the court has sought a progress report from the investigating officer. The next hearing on the case will be held on November 10.



It is worth mentioning that on September 6, 2020, the victim gave an application in Dehradun police station, Nehru Colony, saying that MLA Mahesh Negi had sexually abused her and now both the husband and wife are threatening to kill her.

It has been said that the two IOs investigating the case have also been changed by the government, as the MLA belongs to the ruling party, so the case should be investigated by the CBI.

The petitioner has also alleged that the Dehradun police is adopting a partisan attitude in investigating the matter and is not even investigating it properly. (ANI)

