BJP MLA meets Kamal Nath, demands to make Maihar a district

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi on Sunday said that he met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and demanded that Maihar should be made a district.

"I met the chief minister for a few minutes. The issue was making Maihar a district. I wanted to ensure that it is completed in this session. Kamal Nath has agreed to make Maihar a district," Tripathi told reporters here.

Maihar, a town with municipality in Satna district, is well-known for the temple of goddess Sharda at Trikuta hill.

When asked about the "missing" Congress MLAs and a potential floor test, Tripathi said that the Kamal Nath government is in majority. (ANI)

