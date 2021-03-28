BJP MLA restrained by protesters in Muktsar, SP hurt while trying to rescue him

Muktsar (Punjab) [India], March 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Arun Narang was surrounded and restrained on Saturday by agitators in the Malout area of Punjab's Muktsar district.

As per a statement, Superintendent of Police of Punjab Police Gurmail Singh also suffered injuries while attempting to rescue Narang from the situation.

"Today BJP MLA Abohar, Arun Narang reached Malout in connection with a party press conference where he was surrounded by some agitators and demonstrators who restrained him. When a police party was trying to take him away from the spot, they started attacking and during the scuffle, SP HQ Gurmail Singh suffered injuries on head, elbows, and legs," the statement said.



An FIR has been filed for the same.

This comes amid widespread protests against the Centre's new farm laws. Farmers have been protesting since November last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

On Friday, a 'Bharat bandh' was observed in many parts of the country. A Sanyukt Kisan Morcha press release said the protest was "a big success" in more than 20 districts in Bihar, more than 200 places in Punjab and also in Haryana. (ANI)

