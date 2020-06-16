BJP MLA slams MP Food and Civil Supplies Minister for damage to procured grains at Kolaras Mandi

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): After thousands of sacks of gram seeds kept under the open sky at Kolaras Mandi were drenched due to rain on Sunday, local BJP MLA Virendra Raghuvanshi on Tuesday slammed the state Food and Civil Supplies Minister Govind Singh Rajput saying that the minister needs to focus on farmers issues.

The MLA reached the Kolaras Mandi of the district to take stock of the damage. The gram sacks were kept at the Mandi after being purchased at the government procurement center.

He said that he has written four letters and made several calls to Minister Govind Singh Rajput, but to no avail.

"BJP can win elections in the name of Modi-Shivraj, but ministers need to pay attention to their departments. I have written four letters to the minister but he didn't bother to respond to even one and he did not even pick my calls," Raghuvanshi said.

Meanwhile, Assistant Director, Agriculture Department, Shivpuri Dr Kiran Rawat said that the matter will be investigated and action will be taken against those who are responsible for the damage. (ANI)

