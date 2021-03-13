BJP MLA Subash Panigrahi attempts suicide in Odisha Assembly by consuming sanitiser

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Subash Panigrahi attempted suicide in the Odisha Assembly by consuming sanitiser on Friday.



The MLA said he attempted suicide during the ongoing assembly session to draw attention to the problems related to paddy procurement in the state.

"Paddy procurement not being done in Debgad area. More than 2 lakh quintal paddy lying unsold. Attempted suicide by consuming sanitiser to draw state government's attention to the issue," Panigrahi told ANI after the session,

The Budget session of the Odisha Assembly commenced on February 18 and will continue in two phases till April 9. The next session commenced from March 11 to March 31. The state budget was presented on February 22. (ANI)

