BJP MLA tweets video showing body bags lying next to patients in Mumbai's KEM hospital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI): BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Monday tweeted a video in which body bags were seen lying next to patients in a ward in Mumbai's KEM hospital.

"KEM hospital today at 7 am ! I think the @mybmc wants us to get used to seeing dead bodies around us while taking treatment bcz they just don't want to improve! Feel bad for the health workers too who hv to work in such conditions!! Is there any hope ?," Rane tweeted attaching the video.

However, KEM hospital has not commented yet on the body bags or the conditions of the ward.

Commenting upon the video, Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai said that there is no need to defame anyone and everyone is working efficiently.

"Maximum care is being taken. If any such video (KEM Hospital) is viral on social media then it might have happened at that very moment but corrective measures would have been taken immediately. All officials are working efficiently. No need to defame anyone," said Desai.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 22, 171 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra including 4,199 recovered and 832 deaths.

The latest video comes days after similar footage from another hospital in the state had surfaced on social media. (ANI)

