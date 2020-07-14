BJP MLA's death speaks of 'gunda raj' in West Bengal, says Nadda

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda said that the death of Debendra Nath Roy, BJP's Hemtabad MLA showed the 'Gunda Raj' and 'failure of law and order under the Mamata Banerjee government' in West Bengal.

"The suspected heinous killing of Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA from Hemtabad in West Bengal, is extremely shocking and deplorable," he tweeted.

"This speaks of the Gunda Raj and failure of law and order in the Mamata (Banerjee) government. People will not forgive such a govt in the future. We strongly condemn this," he added.

Body of Debendra Nath Roy, BJP MLA from Hemtabad, a reserved seat, in Uttar Dinajpur, was found hanging at his residence near Bindal village in West Bengal on Monday morning.

According to Raiganj Zila SP Sumit Kumar, the police reached the spot, after getting the information from local residents, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. The body was found at his residence. Further investigation is underway.

However, BJP West Bengal claimed that he was "killed and then hung".

"Body of Shri Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA from Hemtabad, a reserved seat, in Uttar Dinajpur, was found hanging like this in Bindal, near his village home. People are of the clear opinion that he was first killed and then hung. His crime? He joined the BJP in 2019," BJP Bengal's tweet read. (ANI)

