BJP MLAs drove Pradeep to suicide: Randeep Surjewala

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 3 (ANI): Congress MLA Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday visited the house of Pradeep S and launched an attack on the Basavaraj Bommai government in Karnataka and said the BJP MLAs in the state were forcing people like Pradeep to settle a genuine claim of Rs 2.22 crore for a pittance and was driving them to suicide.

Taking to Twitter, Surjewala said, "How many more Pradeeps have to die at the altar of BJP leaders' dubious financial deals? How many more Santosh Patil and T.N. Prasads' must be sacrificed to satisfy the lust of BJP's #40PercentSarkara? Why hasn't Arvind Limbavali and others been arrested by Bommai Govt?"

Mentioning the unbearable pain and agony of the aged father and mother, he said, "When will Pradeep's family get justice by decisive action on his suicide note? Isn't CM Bommai protecting the guilty in this case?"



A Bengaluru-based businessman was found dead in his car with a bullet injury on January 1 and a purported suicide note he wrote alleged that six people including BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali had cheated him, police said on Monday.

The businessman identified as Pradeep S alleged in his note that he had invested Rs 1.5 crore in an upcoming club that promised to make him a partner but cheated him, police said.

"BJP MLA Limbavali tried to broker a compromise on behalf of the five businessmen but failed to do so," the note further stated.

Police have filed a case of unnatural death and are investigating the matter.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "It is some civil dispute, police have been seized of the matter and an FIR has been filed. Police will take further action. He (Aravind Limbavali) has made it clear that he has nothing to do with it. I wish he'd come clean." (ANI)

