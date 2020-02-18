BJP MLAs hold meeting to discuss Yediyurappa's leadership capabilities: BJP Sources

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is facing major dissent within the party and the BJP MLAs held a meeting on Tuesday night at former Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar's residence to discuss the functioning of Yediyurappa-led government, said BJP sources.

According to BJP sources, some of the unhappy BJP leaders and MLAs met last night at Shetter's place and expressed that they are not satisfied with Yediyurappa's leadership.

Last night's meeting shows that party leaders are looking to bring down Yediyurappa from the Chief Minister's post by sending a clear message to the high command that Yediyurappa is incapable of continuing as the CM, said BJP sources.

Other sources in BJP have also asserted that BJP leadership in Karnataka is looking for a "leader" who can lead the party in upcoming elections which is going to be held after three years. At this point of time, it's crucial for BJP to promote second-line leadership.

Meanwhile, a letter is being circulated in the BJP party forum and over social media against Chief Minister Yediyurappa's leadership.

It looks like the same team which is unhappy with Yediyurappa's leadership is trying to convey the same message to their high command. The letter which is being circulated says to be written by one of these leaders' groups against Yediyurappa and his son Vijayendra.

On this, Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy told ANI, "Maybe the letter is written by the same MLAs because after the expansion of Karnataka cabinet so many leaders from BJP were kept out."

"There is a lot of discontent among BJP MLAs that the ones who have toiled for the party day and night have been neglected from the cabinet expansion. This will definitely result in destabilisation in the government," said Eshwar Khandre, KPCC Working President.

Now party high command needs to look into Karnataka leadership to manage the government in the state.

"Now BJP leadership in Karnataka and Delhi need to look into the matter and need to solve the issue after cabinet expansion," said a BJP leader. (ANI)

