BJP MLAs leave for Bhopal airport in buses

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): BJP MLAs left the party office in buses for the Bhopal airport on Tuesday evening.

They will either go to Bengaluru or Delhi.

Party MLA Vijay Shah said, "We are going either to Bengaluru or Delhi."

The legislators were heard singing popular Holi songs after boarding the buses parked near the party office in Bhopal.

The developments come amid the political crisis that has engulfed the state after Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent face of the Congress, resigned from the party earlier today.

Scindia's decision to leave Congress was followed by the resignation from 22 party MLAs loyal to him. The legislators who have resigned include six ministers. (ANI)

