BJP MLAs stage protest against land mutation bill in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs staged a protest against the land mutation bill and other issues outside the state Assembly here on Monday.

The MLAs gathered outside the Assembly with placards carrying slogans like 'Land mutation radd karo' (Cancel land mutation).

A protestor said, "The cabinet has proposed the land mutation bill which will be presented in Parliament. The introduction of this bill will encourage people to rob land."



"We oppose this bill and demand the cabinet to take the land mutation bill back," he added.

He further said, "We are also opposing the government who encouraged lathi-charge on police personnel."

The Jharkhand Assembly monsoon session began on September 18 and will end on September 22. (ANI)

