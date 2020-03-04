BJP MLAs stage protest outside Jharkhand Assembly

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): BJP MLAs on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Jharkhand Assembly demanding leader of opposition status for Babulal Marandi.

Before the start of the Assembly proceedings, BJP MLAs staged a protest outside the House, holding placards against Soren government and reiterated their demand for seeking Leader of Opposition status for Marandi.

Speaking to reporters BJP MLA Anant Ojha said that the House cannot be run without the leader of Opposition. "We have raised the issue in the House and also met Assembly Speaker to request an immediate decision on the issue," Ojha said.

Babulal Marandi had recently merged his party Jharkhand Vikas Morcha with the Bharatiya Janata Party and was elected as the leader of BJP legislature party in Jharkhand Assembly on Feb 24. (ANI)

