BJP MLAs told me "all is not well" with Yeddyurappa-led govt, says Siddaramaiah

Koppal (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI): Congress legislative party leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that some BJP MLAs have complained to him that "all is not well" with Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa led government.

"There are differences in government, their MLAs met me. They also complained to me that not all is well with the BJP government. Yediyurappa is just acting as the chief minister for namesake but in reality, his son Vijayendra is working and giving approvals for everything," said Siddaramaiah at a press conference here.

"We do not need to destabilise BJP government, there is no surprise if this government collapses. We will wait and watch," the former chief minister said.

While responding to Siddaramaiah's claims, Rural Development Minister and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa, said: "Siddaramaiah is daydreaming that BJP MLAs will support him and destabilise the BJP government, which is never going to happen." (ANI)

