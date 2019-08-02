BJP MLAs walk out from Odisha Assembly alleging 'misuse' of Contingency fund

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): BJP legislators staged a walkout from the Odisha Assembly alleging misuse of the Contingency Fund for a farmers' welfare scheme.

Provisions say the Contingency fund can only be utilised in emergencies like a cyclone.

BJP members alleged that the state government used the fund for Kalia Scheme, which provides Rs 5000 twice a year to farmers.

Later, the BJP MLAs met Governor Ganeshi Lal to hand him over a memorandum on the issue. (ANI)

