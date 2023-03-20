Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Baburao Chinchansur on Monday tendered his resignation from the State Legislative Council.
It is believed that this resignation came in the wake of the denial of a ticket to the aspirant leader from the Gurmitkal constituency by the BJP.
Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti accepted the resignation. (ANI)
BJP MLC Baburao Chinchansur resigns from Karnataka Legislative Council
ANI | Updated: Mar 20, 2023 22:43 IST
