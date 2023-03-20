हिंदी खबर
BJP MLC Baburao Chinchansur (Left) (Photo/ANI)
BJP MLC Baburao Chinchansur (Left) (Photo/ANI)

BJP MLC Baburao Chinchansur resigns from Karnataka Legislative Council

ANI | Updated: Mar 20, 2023 22:43 IST


Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Baburao Chinchansur on Monday tendered his resignation from the State Legislative Council.
It is believed that this resignation came in the wake of the denial of a ticket to the aspirant leader from the Gurmitkal constituency by the BJP.
Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti accepted the resignation. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl