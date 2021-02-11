BJP MPs give privilege motion notice against Mahua Moitra for comments against former CJI

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Nishikant Dubey and PP Chaudhary gave notice for breach of privilege motion in Lok Sabha against All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MP Mahua Moitra for her 'adverse statement' with respect to the conduct of a former Chief Justice of India.

In the letter to the Speaker of the House, the two BJP leaders said, "Mahua Moitra, Member of Parliament, AITC party on February 8, 2021, made an adverse statement in her speech on Motion of Thanks on the President's Address discussed on the floor of the House with respect to the conduct of the then Chief Justice of India, Shri Ranjan Gogoi in the discharge of his duties."

"Article 121 of the Constitution of India specifically provides that "no discussion shall take place in Parliament with respect to the conduct of any judge of the Supreme Court or of a High Court in the discharge of his duties"," it said.

The letter said that the mandate of Article 121 bars the discussion in Parliament on the conduct of Judges of the Supreme court and High Court while discharging their duties, and "the above-said speech is now available on the YouTube, Twitter handle and other social media platforms of Mahua Moitra. Therefore, the statement made on the floor of the House relating to the conduct of the then Chief Justice of India while discharging his duties and uploading the same on social media platforms constitutes a breach of privilege of this House by the concerned Member of Parliament," it added.

The letter added that Moitra said that her statement should not be expunged, and "this breach of privilege was done deliberately as the same was being telecasted live on Lok Sabha TV."

Moitra, on February 8, during her speech in Lower House on Motion of Thanks to President's Address did not take any name but was apparently referring to a former CJI and made some serious allegations against the judiciary.

Her remarks pertaining to the judiciary were later expunged from the proceedings.

In the context of the farmers' protest and the stir over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Moitra had alleged that the country is today facing a state of "undeclared emergency."

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Moitra said, "The coward is brave, only when he is armed with power and authority. You (Central Government) are not courageous but a coward. The farm laws were tabled without scrutiny. From farmers and students to old ladies of Shaheen Shaheen Bagh, all are called terrorists. India is today facing an undeclared emergency."

Slamming the Centre over the CAA, she said, "The Citizenship Amendment Act was passed in 2019 in this House on the pretext of granting citizenship to persecuted Hindus and other minorities in neighbouring countries."

"At the same time, it threw into abusive insecurity millions of Indians who had been living in this land for generations. But the rules by which this act will be implemented were not yet prepared by December 2020, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs," said Moitra. (ANI)