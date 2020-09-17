BJP MP Arun Singh flags off cycle rally on PM Modi's 70th birthday

BJP MP Arun Singh flagged off a cycle rally on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.
ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2020 10:11 IST


New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arun Singh flagged off a cycle rally on Thursday, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.
Scores of cyclists were seen participating in the event organised on Modi's 70th birthday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised a "Seva Saptah" from September 14 to 20 to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.
It is distributing ration amongst the needy, organising blood donation camps and eye-check up camps.
The party is also undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long celebration. (ANI)

