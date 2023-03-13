BJP MP Arvind Dharmpuri distances himself from Bandi Sanjay's remarks about K Kavitha

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Days after Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party chief Bandi Sanjay allegedly made derogatory remarks about K Kavitha, party MP Arvind Dharmpuri on Sunday said that he does not agree with his own party leader's statements.

"I don't support Bandi Sanjay's statements. He is a party State president and whatever he said, I don't support. I don't think the BJP has anything to do with it. Sanjay gave the statement and he himself should come clean on it," Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharampuri said in a press briefing here in the national capital.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party cadre along with MLA Danam Nagender on Saturday staged a protest at the Punjagutta Chowrasta against Bandi Sanjay for his inappropriate comments against MLC K Kavitha.

The BRS is alleging that Sanjay made a statement against Kavitha saying that if Kavitha is not arrested, would she be kissed.

Reacting to the alleged remarks, BRS MLA Danam Nagender said, "Bandi Sanjay made a statement against Kavitha saying that if Kavitha is not arrested, would she be kissed. It's very wrong to use such derogatory words against women. So we are warning Bandi Sanjay since you became BJP chief, is this your way? If BJP thinks that the BR's party cadre will be scared then it is wrong of you. We demand an unconditional apology from Bandi Sanjay. We are also giving complaints in all the police stations in Hyderabad.

"Bandi Sanjay doesn't have hair or a brain. We pray to God to give him a brain and give him the manners to talk to women," Nagender said while speaking to ANI.

In response, Bandi Sanjay's office said the statement used by the BJP leader is a common phrase used in the Telugu language which means if someone does a crime, would you appreciate or punish. (ANI)