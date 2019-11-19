BJP MP demands NIA office in Jharkhand to tackle cybercrime in region

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday demanded that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) establish an office in Godda">Godda, Jharkhand, to tackle the cybercrime in the area.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, the Godda">Godda MP said that Pakur, Deoghar, Godda">Godda, Sahebganj, Dumka, and Jamtada have become a "hub for cybercrime".

"It is going to be a concern for the whole country. National Investigation Agency should have an office in this area," the lawmaker demanded.

Cybercrime, or computer-oriented crime, is a crime that involves a computer and a network. The computer may have been used in the commission of a crime, or it may be the target.

According to National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), over 50 lakh cognizable crimes were registered in 2017, 3.6 per cent up against the registered case in 2016. (ANI)

