BJP MP dismisses social media posts claiming Shankaracharya didn't allow him to touch his feet

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh), August 28 (ANI): BJP MP RS Katheria has dismissed as misleading social media reports that claimed that Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati had not allowed him to touch his feet as he is Dalit.

The post was also shared by the Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Facebook.

MP Ram Shankar Katheria has said that it is misleading news and no such incident has happened.



"The post is completely misleading, this year only on March 16, I met Shankaracharya in Vrindavan. I had gone there to invite him for the Shrimad Bhagvad Katha in my village Nagariya in May. We were together for around an hour and I also took his blessings. No such incident of stopping from touching the feet took place," Katheria said.

He also lashed out at SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav for sharing this post and called it an insult to the Shankaracharya.

"This is a very misleading post and an insult to Shankaracharya Ji. I condemn the post and call for action against it. The act of Akhilesh Yadav is very childish and idiotic, and I also condemn it," the BJP leader said.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav shared the photo on August 26, with a poem titled 'Bodha Kavi ki Neeti' in the caption. (ANI)

