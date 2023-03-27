BJP MP from Aligarh has shown Parliament to about 12,000 residents of his constituency, says part of citizen engagement

By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): BJP MP Satish Kumar Gautam can often be seen accompanied by people when he is in the Parliament premises. As an elected MP, he likes to mingle with people but in Parliament this has a special purpose. The MP from Aligarh has been arranging visits to Parliament by people of his constituency so that they have first-hand experience of the working of the highest temple of democracy in the country.

The MP said he has arranged visits to Parliament of about 12,000 people, mostly from his constituency, over the last about eight years.

When he first became an MP in 2014, some people from his constituency had a grievance that the public representatives keep a distance from them once they are elected.

"Everybody talks about democracy but nobody shows their voters how democracy works and how laws are made," Satish Gautam quoted from the conversation of which he was a part.

Gautam told ANI that these remarks about the people's feelings was a motivation for him to start the drive to arrange visits to Parliament.

The number of visitors would have been higher but COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 put a hold on such visits for a substantial period of time.

"Every day when Parliament is functioning, I make a point to bring at least 200 people from my constituency to Parliament. There are still some restrictions in place, else I would bring at least 500 people each day," Gautam told ANI.

Arrangements are put in place from Aligarh to Delhi so that people can come to see Parliament.

Gautam, who is a second time MP from this constituency arranges about five buses each day, for the visitors.

He personally takes his constituents around Parliament and ensures that the they are provided food in the canteen.

"I raise the issues concerning my constituency and also remain engaged with voters. Our prime minister has often told us that we need to remain engaged with our constituents. I have taken inspiration from that," the MP said. (ANI)