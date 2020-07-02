BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, Adesh Gupta visit railway coach isolation centre in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir, party's Delhi chief Adesh Gupta and Vishwas Nagar MLA Om Prakash Sharma visited the railway coach isolation centre at Anand Vihar railway station on Wednesday.

"Railway coaches have been converted into isolation coaches and Anand Vihar terminal is a big terminal. With the help of Railways, the arrangement has been made for around 4,500 beds here. Each coach consists of an oxygen cylinder and all the primary facilities are available here," said Gupta.

He asserted that in April, Delhi Chief Minister had asserted that arrangement for 30,000 beds will be made here and people need not panic but government could not do it on the ground level.

"Amit Shah has worked towards improving Delhi's health arrangements. Now when 30,000 beds have been made available by the Centre, after that only the Home Minister announced that the arrangements for the beds have been made," he added.

"Arrangements for isolation beds, aggressive testing and other things could have been done earlier as well but the Chief Minister kept on conducting press conferences," said Gambhir. (ANI)

