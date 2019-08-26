Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir (File Photo/ANI)
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir proposes to rename Yamuna Sports Complex after Arun Jaitley

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:12 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): BJP MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir on Monday proposed to rename Yamuna Sports Complex in the name of late union minister Arun Jaitley.
In a letter addressed to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Gambir proposed the name change saying, "I am writing this letter to propose to your good self to rename Yamuna Sports Complex situated in my Lok Sabha constituency of East Delhi in the name of eminent lawyer, our great leader and former finance minister Arun Jaitley."
In his letter, the cricketer-turned MP also outlined the late union minister's association with sports.
"For his contribution to nation-building and his love for cricket, it is only fair that a facility like this should be named in his memory. This may be our humble gesture in contributing to his incredible legacy", Gambhir's letter to Lieutenant Governor read.
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley had passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 24 following a prolonged illness. (ANI)

