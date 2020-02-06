New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Member of Parliament from Bharatiya Janata Party, Harnath Singh on Thursday gave a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the demand to relieve school teachers of election-related duties.
Voting for the election to 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8.
The results will be declared on February 11. (ANI)
BJP MP gives notice in RS over demand to relieve school teachers of election-related duties
ANI | Updated: Feb 06, 2020 11:05 IST
