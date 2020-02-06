The Parliament of India (File Photo)
BJP MP gives notice in RS over demand to relieve school teachers of election-related duties

ANI | Updated: Feb 06, 2020 11:05 IST

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Member of Parliament from Bharatiya Janata Party, Harnath Singh on Thursday gave a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the demand to relieve school teachers of election-related duties.
Voting for the election to 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8.
The results will be declared on February 11. (ANI)

