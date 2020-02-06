BJP MP gives notice in RS over 'separatist movement in Jharkhand'

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): BJP MP Mahesh Poddar has given Short Duration Discussion Notice in Rajya Sabha over "separatist movement in Jharkhand and adjoining states".

In October last year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had informed that deaths and incidents due to Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) will become negligible in the next four years if the current trend of decrease in such incidents continues.

According to an annual report released by the MHA, the number of deaths has decreased by more than 75 per cent and incidents due to LWE have also come down by almost 63 per cent in the last eight years.

A significant decline was seen in the incidents of LWE violence in the last five years. The spread of the LWE extremist also shrank geographically, the report stated. (ANI)

