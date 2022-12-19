BJP MP gives Zero Hour Notice for discussion on need to amend Juvenile Justice Act

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vivek Thakur on Monday has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha for discussion on the need to amend the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 in the wake of heinous crimes being committed by juveniles in the country.



The Winter Session of Parliament commenced on December 7. The Winter Session will have a total of 17 working days. The government plans to introduce a total of 16 new Bills during the session according to the notified schedules.

Earlier on Monday, Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and several Congress MPs moved a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the perilous border situation with China.

The Congress leaders included Amee Yajnik, Jebi Mather, Ranjeet Ranjan, and Pramod Tiwari. (ANI)

