BJP MP gives Zero Hour notice in LS over demand to include Magahi language in 8th schedule of Constitution

New Delhi [India], Dec 5 (ANI): BJP MP Sushil Kumar Singh on Thursday gave Zero Hour Notice in Lok Sabha over a demand to include Magahi language in 8th schedule of Constitution.

During zero hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.

Magahi is a language spoken in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The language has a very rich and old tradition of stories and folk songs.

The Eighth Schedule to the Constitution consists of the following 22 languages including

Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Malayalam among others. (ANI)