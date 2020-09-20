BJP MP gives Zero Hour notice in RS over uniform implementation of proposed COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vivek Thakur has given a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the need for clarity on the uniform implementation of the proposed COVID-19 vaccine in all states.



Another BJP MP has also given zero hour notice in the Upper House over the demand to implement Ayushman Bharat Yojna in the state of Chhattisgarh.

Zero Hour is the time when MPs can raise issues of urgent public importance. For raising matters during the Zero Hour, MPs must give the notice before 10 am to the Speaker or the Chairman on the day of the sitting.

However, the Speaker or the Chairman, Rajya Sabha may allow or decline a Member to raise a matter of importance. (ANI)

