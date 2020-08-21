BJP MP in Indore dances with joy after city bags top spot in Swachh Survekshan 2020

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): BJP MP Shankar Lalwani on Thursday danced with the sanitation workers after Indore became the cleanest city of the country fourth time in the Swachh Survekshan.

Speaking to ANI, Lalwani said, "It is a very enthusiastic day, but due to coronavirus a big event can not be organized, so I requested people in the city to light diyas at homes. I also lit diyas at the statue of Devi Shri Ahilyabai Holkar."

"Tomorrow when 'safai karmis' (Sanitation workers) go to localities then they will be welcomed, encouraged and respected. We call our 'safai karmis' as friends, there was moment of enthusiasm today and when they danced so I also joined them," Lalwani said.

"I also sat with them on a road and we did breakfast there as the road is so clean," the MP said.

Indore is India's cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan 2020, the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country.

The city has bagged the spot fourth time in a row. Gujarat's Surat is on second spot and Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai is on third. (ANI)

