BJP MP Manoj Tiwari to start 'Chhath Yatra' urging Delhi govt to permit puja at public places

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari will start a 'Chhath Yatra' to interact with the people of the Purvanchali community residing in the national capital and take their opinion on holding Chhath puja celebrations in public places starting Friday.

Delhi 'Chhath puja' Committee's functionaries recently met Tiwari at his residence and favored celebrating the festival in public places like riverbeds, ponds, and other water bodies following Covid Norms.

Earlier on September 30, the Delhi government stated the 'Chhath puja' celebration shall not be allowed in public places, public grounds, riverbanks, and temples citing the COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital.

An order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) advised the public to celebrate Chhath puja at their homes.

The BJP MP will interact with the media later today at his residence to announce the 'Chhath Yatra' schedule.



After the Yatra gets over Tiwari will take a delegation to meet the Luitenant governor and DDMA chairman Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and other officials to convince them for the permission for Chhath Pooja in public places.

"There is no chance of COVID-19 infection spread when people celebrate Chhath in public places because devotees get into only knee-deep water while offering prayers. When people can enjoy swimming in the pools without any COVID-19 threat, how can Chhath spread infection," Tiwari questioned.

The Delhi government should make body temperature checks mandatory for entry into Chhath puja sites, he said.

The BJP MP stated that the Chhath pooja committees are ready to maintain social distancing and will strictly follow all COVID-19 norms.

He also said that the police personnel and Civil Defence volunteers can be deployed to keep a check that people adhere to the COVID-19 norms at Chhath puja sites.

Earlier, Tiwari had slammed the Delhi government for banning the Chhath puja celebrations in the national capital and said the party will hold protests in the city if the ban is not lifted. (ANI)

