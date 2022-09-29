BJP MP Manoj Tiwari welcomes ban on PFI; thanks Amit Shah, govt

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday welcomed the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and said that the organisation is reaping the "rewards" for its own malicious activities and conspiracies.

The BJP MP was in Ayodhya for playing the role of 'Parshuram' in the Ramlila.

While talking to the reporters, the Bhojpuri star said, "I want to thank the Government of India and Home Minister Amit Shah for banning an organisation which was promoting terrorism and riots across the country."

"Every citizen of India is happy with the ban on PFI. The organisation has always been a supporter of atrocities on innocent people," he further stated.

Manoj Tiwari also warned the "supporters of bombers" of getting a stern reply from the people of the country.



On Wednesday, the Government of India invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and declared a ban on PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect for a period of five years.

"PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts operate openly as a socio-economic, educational, and political organization but, they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalize a particular section of the society working towards undermining the concept of democracy and show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country," said the government notification.

The notification had said that PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country and have the potential to disturb public peace and communal harmony of the country and support militancy in the country.

It had further said that some of the PFI's founding members are the leaders of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and PFI has linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), both of which are proscribed organisations.

There had been a number of instances of international linkages of PFI with global terrorist groups like the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS); the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been working covertly to increase the radicalization of one community by promoting a sense of insecurity in the country, which is substantiated by the fact that some PFI cadres have joined international terrorist organisations, said the notification.

The development came days after the searches were conducted at 93 locations in 15 states of India in which over 100 activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) were arrested. (ANI)

