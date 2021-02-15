BJP MP narrowly escapes death in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], February 14 (ANI): Jagannath Sarkar, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ranaghat, narrowly escaped death after a truck collided with his vehicle.

The accident took place at Barasat Helabattala in North 24 Parganas around 11.30 pm on Saturday. Sarkar's vehicle which was on it's way from Kolkata to Ranaghat was hit by a truck from behind, but his bodyguard managed to defend him from a serious injury.



However, the car was extensively damaged and the driver was seriously injured in the accident.

Barasat police have seized the truck that hit the MP's car.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

