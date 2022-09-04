BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demands probe after minor girl found hanging from tree in Jharkhand's Dumka

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Following two back-to-back incidents of assault on minor girls in the state, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday slammed the Hemant Soren's government in Jharkhand for the growing atrocities on Dalit girls and said that "underage Dalits and tribal girls are being exploited and the government is sleeping."

Days after a minor girl was set ablaze on in Jharkhand's Dumka district, another minor tribal girl in the district was found dead on Saturday in the field. The body of a teenage girl was found hanging from a tree in a field in Dumka.

Taking to Twitter, Dubey also claimed that the minor girl was 3 months pregnant.

"From the news received from the relatives of the minor girl in Dumka, it appears that the girl was 3 months pregnant. This should be investigated. "Grooming gangs" are active in Jharkhand, in which Bangladeshi Muslim boys, are exploiting underage Dalits and tribal girls and Soren government is sleeping," Dubey said in a tweet in Hindi.

He further said that "the agenda of Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Muslim Morcha party is to end tribals and to increase the population by settling the Bangladeshi infiltrators in Jharkhand but the BJP will fight and sacrifice and will stick to the bullets to save Jharkhand."

The BJP MP further said that the BJP is always with the victim.

He also informed that "Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi is going to meet the family of the tribal girl who was murdered by Ansari after being raped and handed from a tree."

"BJP will fight the legal battle of that family till the death penalty is given to the culprit, it will also give 30 lakhs financial assistance," he added.

"It has been told in the news that DSP Noor Mustafa, the enemy of the tribal community, who tried to defend Shahrukh Moin, by calling a minor as an adult in the Dumka school girl murder, will also investigate this matter? What is this relationship called Hemant Soren ji?" tweeted Babulal Marandi.



According to Dumka Police, one accused has been arrested in the matter.

"Hanging body of a girl found in Dumka. She was hanging by a tree. One accused has been arrested. The investigation is underway. All facts and other things are being ascertained," said Dumka Police on Saturday.

Earlier on August 23, a minor girl was set ablaze by accused Shahrukh. After struggling for 5 days she succumbed to her injuries on August 28. Shahrukh along with an accomplice has been arrested.

The father of the deceased girl said, "My daughter's age is 16 years, the police might have heard it inaccurately while she was giving statements as she was not in good condition due to her burn injuries. The Police have taken her Aadhaar card and class 10th certificate to correct it."

Dubey, who is MP from the Godda constituency on Wednesday said that the party has decided to extend monetary assistance to the family. The BJP delegation handed over a sum of Rs 28 lakh to the family.

After severe protests, section 144 was imposed in Dumka.

Jharkhand government constituted a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of an SP to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Police has added sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act after a recommendation by the Jharkhand Child Welfare Committee.

The committee had made the recommendation after it found out in its probe that the girl was a minor as per her Class 10 board examination mark sheet and not an adult as claimed by the police.

"The Jharkhand Child Welfare Committee recommends the SP to add sections under POCSO Act in the matter. The Committee found out that the deceased was 15 years old and 19 as mentioned by Police in her recorded statement," the Dumka Public Relations Office said earlier.

A statement by the Dumka PRO said that a Bench of Magistrate, Child Welfare Committee, Dumka, took suo motu cognizance of the alleged murder of the girl. (ANI)

