BJP MP raises concern over removal of lawyers appearing for Maha in support of Maratha reservation

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): BJP Rajya Sabha MP Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje on Wednesday raised concern over the removal of lawyers appearing for Maharashtra state in support of Maratha reservation.

Sambhaji Raje on Wednesday issued a letter raising serious objection on the removal of lawyers appearing for Maharashtra state in support of Maratha reservation.

The letter written by Raje appeared more like a press note as it was addressed to none.

Earlier this month, Raje wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking withdrawal of cases registered against protestors during Maratha reservation protests.

In the letter dated December 1, Chhatrapati also urged the Chief Minister to rename public places in the state after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Sharing the letter on Twitter, he wrote in Marathi: "I have written a letter to the Chief Minister demanding immediate withdrawal of FIRs registered against the people involved in Maratha reservation movement and to rename 'Shivaji University' and all other public places in the state as 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' (eg, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj University, Kolhapur)." (ANI)

