BJP MP Bhupender Yadav (File photo)
BJP MP Bhupender Yadav (File photo)

BJP MP raises in RS issue of alleged misbehaviour with woman journalist

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:27 IST

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): BJP MP Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday raised the issue of alleged misbehaviour with a woman journalist of a private news channel and urged the Chair to refer the matter to the Ethics Committee of Parliament.
Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Yadav said if a woman is misbehaved with and employees are not paid, it was the responsibility of the MPs to protect the freedom of speech.
"We don't want to interfere in the affairs of any private organisation but it is the duty of the parliamentarians to protect Article 19. Sub-Section D of Rule 290 is related to questions on ethics. You have the right to send to Ethics Committee any matter related to ethics if any member was suppressing the voice of the media," said Yadav.
He urged Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to refer the matter to the Ethics Committee.
BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar had earlier tried to raise the issue, but the Chairman didn't allow this after the Congress members objected, saying it was a matter of conflict of interest.
"He can't raise the issue as he himself is the owner of a news channel," said Congress' Jairam Ramesh.
Naidu then ruled that Chandrasekhar should confine himself to the topic for which he had given the Zero Hour notice.
He then demanded to bring a law to ensure that freedom of expression of the people is not curtailed.
Chandrasekhar said that social media platforms amplify and suppress certain views using their complicated algorithm and technology. This curtails freedom of speech and expression guaranteed by Article 19 in the Constitution.
"Article 19 (1) of the Constitution protects the freedom of expression of all citizens of this country. More and more of our citizens are moving to social media and having conversations on social media. There is a trend in social media now about the use of algorithms to suppress, deny, amplify or not amplify certain conversations," he said.
He said artificial intelligence is increasing everywhere and, in this background, drew the attention of the House that an "Algorithmic Accountability Bill" has been proposed in the US Senate.
"The algorithms are designed and developed by humans and are not immune from human bias. There is a need for a legal and organisational framework as the technology is running far ahead of our laws and our ability to regulate," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:16 IST

Bihar flood: 3-storey house collapses in Sitamarhi

Sitamarhi (Bihar) [India], July 17 (ANI): A three-storey house collapsed due to floods in Bihar on Wednesday. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:13 IST

Uttarakhand: Ambulance carrying pregnant woman gets stuck due to...

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 17 (ANI): An ambulance carrying a pregnant woman got stuck in the landslide-affected area in the district on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:09 IST

Manipur floods: BSF carries out relief work in districts along...

Mamit (Mizoram) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday carried out relief work in flood-affected districts of Mizoram situated along the India-Bangladesh border.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:05 IST

PC Chacko writes to Sheila Dikshit, says three working...

New Delhi [India], July 17(ANI): The internal rift in Delhi Congress intensified after Delhi Congress in-charge PC Chacko on Wednesday informed the state Congress chief Sheila Dikshit that the three working presidents in the state will work independently.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:01 IST

No role of state govt: ADG Police, Patna on RSS member's detail row

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 17 (ANI): ADG of Police, Patna GS Gangwar on Wednesday said that the letter seeking details of RSS members in the state was issued by a Superintendent of Police in his capacity and the government had no role to play in it.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:44 IST

Goa: Heroin worth Rs 93,000 seized, 2 arrested

North Goa (Goa) [India], July 17 (ANI): A man and a woman have been arrested for possessing heroin worth Rs 93,000, Goa Police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:37 IST

Lok Sabha passes NIA (Amendment) Bill; Shah assures against its misuse

New Delhi (India) July 17 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019 with Home Minister Amit Shah assuring the House against its misuse.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:32 IST

Goa: IMD predicts heavy rain fall, issues warning for fishermen

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 17 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall across the state and the adjoining areas.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:30 IST

K'taka crisis: Venugopal says SC order raises apprehensions

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI): Congress in-charge for Karnataka, KC Venugopal on Wednesday said the Supreme Court's verdict in the rebel MLAs case has raised apprehensions throughout the country about the internvention of courts in the process of legislature after it held that dissid

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:28 IST

Centre has approved 65 measures to enhance Army's capabilities:...

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Centre has approved 65 recommendation to enhance the capability and rebalance the expenditure of the Indian Army, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik told Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:15 IST

AIIMS forensic dept calls for one-stop sexual assault...

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): In a symposium on the 'Role of Forensic DNA Technology in Expediting Justice and Fighting Crime' held here on Wednesday, an expert panel led by the forensic department of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) called for country-wide implementation of one-sto

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:11 IST

CCEA decisions to give boost to rail connectivity in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved construction of a new railway line between Sahjanwa and Dohrighat (81.17 Km) at an estimated cost of Rs. 1319.75crore that will help improve connectivity in Uttar pradesh.

Read More
iocl