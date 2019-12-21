BJP MP Roopa Ganguly condemns CAA protests causing damage to Indian Railways

New Delhi (India) Dec 21 (ANI): Amid uproar over the Citizenship Amendment Act, BJP MP Roopa Ganguly on Saturday condemned the protests which caused damage to the India Railways worth close to Rs 90 crore due to the burning of stations and trains.

"The problem is that these people who are protesting have only read the amendment portion. They have thought, just because their name (Muslim) is not there, it means they have been excluded. This is not about Muslims. It is about the minority in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan," she said.

She also said that all those who came 40 or 50 years ago and don't have proof will have trouble to prove their citizenship.

"Still if they think that they are the citizen of this country then they should apply for the citizenship of India. There is provision for that," she added.

On the violent protests being witnessed throughout the country, she said, "If you really want to protest then organize a peaceful sit-in. Why are they creating a ruckus."

Railway property worth over Rs 88 crore has been damaged due to the burning of stations, trains and other vehicles after protests erupted in different parts of the country over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

She finally questioned the educated college students who are taking part in the protest saying that "how can disinformation can be spread to such a large number of people in such a manner."

Protests have erupted in various cities against the newly-enacted citizenship Act, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

