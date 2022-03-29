BJP MP Roopa Ganguly says WB govt not ready for discussions over Birbhum violence

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Roopa Ganguly on Monday alleged that the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal State government is not ready for discussions on Birbhum violence in the state assembly.

She claimed that the BJP MLA Manoj Tigga had been severely injured following a clash between MLAs of the BJP and Trinamool Congress Party.

Earlier on Monday, West Bengal Assembly witnessed a ruckus after the MLAs of the ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP came to blows over the Birbhum violence case.

Five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs including the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari were suspended from the West Bengal Assembly on Monday following a clash with TMC MLAs on the floor of the House over Birbhum violence.



The other BJP MLAs who have been suspended include Manoj Tigga, Shankar Ghosh, Narahari Mahato and Dipak Barman. The MLAs were suspended until further notice.

The BJP MLAs further held a protest march outside the Assembly.

"The same situation of the Rampurhat incident created by Anarul Hussain was seen inside by TMC MLAs and their police. We will march against this at 2 pm today. I will write my complaint to the Speaker demanding action as per the rules. We need the Centre's intervention," Suvendu Adhikari had told ANI.

"The Opposition demanded discussion over law and order on the last day at least but the government declined. They brought Kolkata police personnel in civil dress to clash with 8-10 of our MLAs," he had added.

As many as eight people were killed in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The case is now being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). (ANI)

