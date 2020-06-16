BJP MP Saumitra Khan arrested for staging rally in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saumitra Khan and others were arrested for staging a rally in Kolkata on Monday morning.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers took out a rally protesting against the alleged police excesses against BJP workers. The protesters were later taken into police custody near Phoolbagan Metro station in the city.

The party workers were also seen flouting the social distancing norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

