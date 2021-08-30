BJP MP seeks amendment to Places of Worship Act to pave way for reclaiming Mathura's Krishna Janmbhoomi Temple

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): With the Ram Janmbhoomi title suit settled by the Supreme Court, the demand to reclaim the Lord Krishna birthplace has grown louder. Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Uttar Pradesh Harnath Singh Yadav has decided to seek an amendment to the Places of Worship (special provisions) Act in the Winter Session of Parliament to allow removal of Shahi Idgah Trust from Krishna Janmbhoomi.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said that in the next Parliament session he will demand amendment in The Places of Worship (special provisions) Act, 1991.

"Congress had ignored Hindus sentiments while finalising laws for religious places. The law states that the religious character of a place of worship existing on August 15, 1947, shall continue to be the same as it existed on that day. This clause needs to be amended," said the BJP MP.

Yadav also said that cases have been filed in the Supreme Court but the law needs to be amended for Lord Krishna's Janmbhoomi to be "reclaimed". The BJP MP maintained that any statement on the issue is his personal feelings.

After the verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi case, the voices to reclaim places of religious importance for Hindus in Kashi and Mathura have grown louder. Many in the BJP believe that after the Ram Janmbhoomi title suit verdict, the road to reclaiming temples in Mathura and Kashi has been paved.

On the occasion of Janmashtami, Yadav said that Lord Krishna is worshipped the world over and not just in India.

"When people like me go to Krishna Janmbhoomi, it hurts us badly. When Ram Janmbhoomi verdict came, I appealed to Muslim brothers who swear by the harmonious relations between both communities. That they should leave the birthplace of Lord Krishna. This would ensure more harmony and cordial relations in the society," he added.

Last year a suit was filed in the local court of Mathura for the removal of Masjid Idgah, allegedly built on the birthplace for Lord Krishna. (ANI)