BJP MP slams Chhattisgarh govt for booking party leaders, workers over Kawardha violence

Rajnandgaon (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): Reacting to the FIR filed against him in connection with violence in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha town, the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency Member of Parliament (MP) Santosh Pandey on Monday alleged that the Congress government has taken biased action against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

"In the incident that happened between two communities, biased action is being taken against BJP workers, it is wrong and Ravindra Choubey ji will also have to answer and watch the video footage. He should not talk without facts. No outsider had come to Kawardha," said Pandey.

Targetting Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for announcing Rs 50 lakh to the kin of farmers, Pandey said, "If they even give only Rs 45 lakh to the tribal brothers killed in Silger in Chhattisgarh. That would be a big deal".



"The government is taking one-sided action and BJP will not tolerate this. For this, we are ready to do agitation. In the incident that happened in Kawardha, Congress is making statements without facts," added Pandey.

Pandey was on a one-day visit to Rajnandgaon district today where he interacted with the media at the parliamentary office in the city.

Seven FIRs have been registered against thousand people including Pandey and former parliamentarian Abhishek Singh in connection with violence in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha town three days ago, Kawardha superintendent of police (SP) Mohit Garg said on Saturday.

Tensions escalated in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha town as major violence erupted following a clash between two communities over the removal of religious flags.

Earlier according to the Kawardha PRO about seventy people were identified in the case and fifty-nine were arrested for spreading nuisance and sabotaging in Kawardha following a sit-in organised by Vishva Hindu Parishad. (ANI)

