BJP MP slams Maharashtra CM for allegedly backing Sachin Waze

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rakesh Singh on Monday in Lok Sabha slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly backing Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze who is in NIA custody for his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence.

Singh said, "Perhaps it is the first incident of the country where the CM holds a press conference in support of the API who was given a target of Rs 100 crore,"

"CM says that he is the best Police personnel in the country. How does this happen?" he asked.



Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday wrote a letter to Thackeray alleging that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.

The allegations made by Param Bir Singh came a day after Deshmukh had said that Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction.

In the letter, Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, had said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers".

He had alleged that Sachin Vaze, who was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police, was called by Deshmukh to his official residence several times in the last few months and "repeatedly instructed to assist in the collection of funds". (ANI)

