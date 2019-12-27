BJP MP slams Sandeep Dikshit for remarks about police

New Delhi [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Friday slammed Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit for stating that most police forces were "corrupt", and said the party leaders have "anti-democratic thinking."

"From Sonia Gandhi to Sandeep Dikshit, all leaders of the Congress are corrupt. In every manner, they are destroying the image of our forces, police... They are calling them corrupt. They are damaging their morale. It is a kind of anti-democratic thinking," he told ANI.

Rao accused Congress of backing those committing crimes.

Sandeep Dikshit had said earlier that more than half of police forces in the country were "corrupt". (ANI)

