BJP MP urges Centre to help Indian Medical students studying in China

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand Mahesh Poddar on Wednesday raised an issue in Rajya Sabha through a special mention on Indian Medical students studying in China facing difficulties in their studies due to COVID -19 pandemic and stringent lockdown over a couple of months there.

Poddar urged the Centre to make arrangements for the students so they are not devoid of their practical experience.

The paper BJP MP laid on the table of Special Mention in Rajya Sabha said that two years since the start of the pandemic, Indian students who were studying abroad have been housed within the country. In some cases, they have returned to pursue their education abroad but around 23,000 medical students who were studying in China prior to the pandemic are left in limbo about their

education.

"China has been experiencing stringent lockdown over the past couple of months, this had made their return to the country very difficult which is impacting their education," BJP MP further said

Poddar in Special Mention added that Medical education unlike any other education cannot

be pursued virtually which has been the case till now.

"Therefore, I would request the Government to make some arrangements for these medical students wherein they are not devoid of their practical experience," he added. (ANI)