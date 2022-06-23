BJP MP urges PM Modi to confer Bharat Ratna on Syama Prasad Mookerjee

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): On the occasion of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's death anniversary, Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh Harnath Singh Yadav on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to award Bharat Ratna to Mookerjee.

In a letter to Prime Minister, Harnath Singh Yadav said that the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh was a great thinker and worked for unity of the nation. The country is now observing the martyrdom day of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

He laid down his life for "One Desh-One Legislation-One Nishan" in Kashmir.

"By accepting all challenges and threats of enemies, Mookerjee hoisted the tricolour as a symbol of the country's pride at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. It is an irrefutable truth that if Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee had not sacrificed his life, Kashmir would not have been a part of the country today," Yadav said.



He further said August 5, 2019, was the historical day when Article 370 was scrapped and wrote an unmatched saga in the history of India. "Your vision, clear thinking and determination ended 370 forever in a moment. The country will always be indebted to you for this noble work of yours," he said in his letter to PM Modi.

"In humble words, I request you that remembering the struggle, and sacrifice of Syama Prasad Mookerjee to honour him with Bharat Ratna," he added.

Independent India's first Industries Minister, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee occupies an important place in the national political history as the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

June 23 marks Mukherjee's 69th death anniversary. A barrister and an academician, Syama Prasad Mookerjee made significant contributions to the fields of education, politics, society and culture.

He also championed the cause of Jammu and Kashmir's complete integration with the Union of India. (ANI)

