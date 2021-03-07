BJP MP urges Uttarakhand CM to review decision of including Almora district in Gairsain administrative division

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ajay Bhatt on Sunday urged Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to review the decision of including Almora district in the newly created Gairsain administrative division.

This comes days after the Chief Minister declared the Gairsain town in Chamoli district as a new administrative division of the state.

The government announced that the Gairsain division would be comprised of four hill districts, including Almora and Bageshwar (both in Kumaon region) and Rudrapyarag and Chamoli (in Garhwal region).



Bhatt, Lok Sabha MP from Nainital constituency said that there are "doubts in the minds" of Kumaon and especially the people of Almora about the decision of the state government to include Almora in the Garsain division.

"Almora is the cultural capital of Uttarakhand which has importance not only in the state but in the country. I will talk to CM Rawat about the decision of including Almora in the Gairsain division as people have doubts in their minds. I will urge him to review this decision," Bhatt told ANI.

"I have received phones of many people questioning the decision and hence considering the sentiments of the people, I will urge CM Rawat to review the decision," he added.

Rawat had on March 4 last year, announced that Gairsain town will become the summer capital of the state.

Three months later, Governor Baby Rani Maurya had given her assent for the declaration of Bhararisen (Gairsain) as the summer capital. Gairsain, a tehsil in Chamoli district, is located nearly 270-km from the existing temporary capital of Dehradun. (ANI)

