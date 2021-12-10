BJP MP Vijaypal Tomar hits out at Rakesh Tikait for taking 'U-turn' on farm laws

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP and former National President of Rashtriya Kisan Morcha Vijaypal Singh Tomar on Thursday hit out at Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait for taking a 'U-turn' on farm laws.

Speaking to ANI, Tomar said, "Earlier, Rakesh Tikait praised the bill (Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020) and said that it is very beneficial for farmers. He also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling the 27-years old dream of his father. But then, he changed his stand and joined the protest against these laws."

"However, he called off the protest for which I welcome him," Tomar added.



Earlier on December 9, farmers, who have been protesting against the three farm laws on different borders of Delhi since November 26 last year, announced that they are suspending their year-long agitation and would vacate the protest sites on December 11.

The announcement came after the protesting farmers received a letter from the Central government, with promises of forming a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and withdrawing cases against them immediately.

While addressing a press conference, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said, "We have decided to suspend our agitation. We will hold a review meeting on Jan 15. If the government does not fulfil its promises, we could resume our agitation."

"Protesting farmers will vacate the protest sites on December 11," another farmers' leader Darshan Pal Singh said.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the winter session on November 29. President Ram Nath Kovind has also given his assent to the Bill that completes the process of repealing the three farm laws. (ANI)

