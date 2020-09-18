BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): BJP national vice-president and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Thursday said that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Sahasrabuddhe had tested negative for the virus last Friday, following which he attended the monsoon session of Parliament.

"Last Friday, I had got examined and was tested negative hence attended Parliament. But last night, I had a headache and mild fever, got examined and have tested positive for COVID-19," Sahasrabuddhe said in a tweet.



"Operating under strict protocols and medication as advised by doctors! Those interacted with me may please consult doctors," he added.

Earlier on Monday, 17 MPs, including BJP leaders Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde and Parvesh Singh Verma tested positive for coronavirus on the first day of the monsoon session of the Parliament.

The session commenced on September 14 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is scheduled to end on October 1. (ANI)

