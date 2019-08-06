BJP MPs give standing ovation to PM Modi in Lok Sabha

BJP MPs giving standing ovation to Prime Minister Modi in Lok Sabha on Tuesday
ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:42 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday greeted in Lok Sabha with a standing ovation and thumping of desks by BJP lawmakers, amidst the heated debate over the abrogation of Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019.
BJP MPs stood up to greet the Prime Minister, a day after Article 370 was scrapped by the government. Slogans of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' were raised as the Prime Minister arrived at the Lower House.
Humbled by the gesture, the Prime Minister folded his hands and bowed down before the House before proceedings continued.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday moved the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, in Lok Sabha. Shah also introduced Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019.
With BJP enjoying an overriding majority in the Lok Sabha, the bill is expected to the get Parliamentary nod before being sent for presidential assent.
A resolution removing the special status of the state under Article 370 was approved by the Rajya Sabha on Monday with Shah saying the constitutional provision was the "root cause of terrorism" in the state, and that the Modi government was committed to making the state the most progressive in the country.
The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into a Union Territory with legislature and carving out Ladakh region as a union territory without legislature, was passed in a division pressed by the opposition with 125 votes in favour and 61 against, and an NCP member abstained. (ANI)

