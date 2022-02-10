BJP MPs met Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla over attack on Kirit Somaiya

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): BJP MPs along with party leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday met Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla over an alleged attack on Somaiya in Pune by Shiv Sena workers.

Four BJP MP Manoj Kotak, Gopal Shetty, Girish Bapat, Raksha Khadse met Union Home Secretary.

Speaking to ANI, Somaiya alleged that when he went to file a complaint in Pune 100 of Shiv Sena workers attacked him but Pune police vanished from the spot.

"The national disaster management authority has declared a medical emergency in the time of COVID. Under it, the Maharashtra government, Mumbai Municipal Corporation, gave contracts for seven COVID centres to a company that does not exist worth Rs 100 crore. And that company was fake, it has been proved. It was blacklisted in a few days. So why was the contract given to such a company? We have requested to investigate this," he said.

"I went to file a complaint in Pune and there 100 Shiv Sena goons attacked me. All policemen of Pune police vanished. Only 2-3 policemen are shown in the video who were helping the Shiv Sena goans who were pelting stones. We have requested that the answer should be taken from the Pune Police Commissioner. Union Home Secretary has assured us that on both the issues suitable investigation will take place," the BJP leader added.



BJP MP Manoj Kotak said that Kirit Somaiya has been given protection from the central security force, but the local police administration was negligent and lapses have taken place by the local police administration.

"The way COVID centre allotment has been ripped inside Maharashtra, Kirit Somaiya stood against it and when he went to file a complaint in Pune Municipal office. He has been given protection from the central security force, but the local police administration was negligent and lapses have taken place by the local police administration. The kind of protection local police should've been given, it wasn't given. Amitabh Gupta is the commissioner of Pune Police. The accountability is made against him by the government and the government should call for an answer. That is what we have demanded. Union home secretary has given us assurance that certainly he will ask for the answer," he said.

BJP MP Gopal Shetty said that the Union Home Secretary was given all the information about the attack on Kirit Somaiya in Pune and the kind of incidents that happen in Mumbai and Maharashtra these days.

"Elected public representative like Sanjay Raut who is also an MP in Rajya Sabha and he made such an official statement that 'hum Mumbai ke dada hain'. At least these 'Dadas' are at least scared of the police, but Sanjay Raut and company has crossed the limit. So there is a big threat to democracy. When such activities happen in Maharashtra, it becomes a matter of concern. That is why we went to meet Union Home Secretary to investigate this matter and who so ever will be found guilty, strict action must be taken against them," said Shetty.

Certainly, Union Home Secretary has said that an investigation will take place and whosoever will be found guilty, action will be taken against them, Shetty added.

Somaiya has urged MHA that there should be a review of the security system so that the Pune-type incident, which allegedly took place on February 5, could be avoided in future.

Earlier today, Gopal Shetty wrote a letter to the Union Home Secretary seeking immediate action for a plan to attack /assault on Somaiya, former Member of Parliament against persons for causing grievous hurt and No action taken by the Pune Police Commissioner. (ANI)

